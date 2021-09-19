Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
05-36-39-45-57, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2
(five, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-five, fifty-seven; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $457 million
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
