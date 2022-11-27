Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
15-30-47-50-51, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 10
(fifteen, thirty, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-one; Powerball: three; Power Play: ten)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
In Other News
1
Clark County deputies think man killed was struck by vehicle
2
Skating, lights illuminate Holiday in the City 2022
3
Clark County rejects ban on large wind, solar farms; property rights...
4
Springfield bakery adds ‘fun, new’ product to its menu
5
Deeper look: Amazon workers at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky...