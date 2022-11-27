springfield-news-sun logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
25 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

15-30-47-50-51, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 10

(fifteen, thirty, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-one; Powerball: three; Power Play: ten)

