Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 9 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

19-20-37-39-61, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 2

(nineteen, twenty, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, sixty-one; Powerball: eight; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $112 million

