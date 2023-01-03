Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
07-09-12-31-62, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 2
(seven, nine, twelve, thirty-one, sixty-two; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $291,000,000
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
In Other News
1
2 shootings in 2 days on same Springfield street to start new year
2
Springfield Regional welcomes first baby born in 2023
3
Living downtown: $8 million Springfield townhome project nears...
4
Cedarville physician assistant program to launch first course
5
Clark State, Springfield to host MLK luncheon celebration