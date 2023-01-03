springfield-news-sun logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

By The Associated Press
Updated 10 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

07-09-12-31-62, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 2

(seven, nine, twelve, thirty-one, sixty-two; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $291,000,000

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

