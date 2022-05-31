springfield-news-sun logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 12 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

27-28-51-68-69, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 2

(twenty-seven, twenty-eight, fifty-one, sixty-eight, sixty-nine; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $168,000,000

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

In Other News
1
Springfield community turns out for Memorial Day Parade
2
Mother of Springfield woman killed in U.S. 35 shooting calls for change
3
Springfield to allocate $320K federal relief dollars to various arts...
4
Mercy Health to offer mobile mammography screenings in June: Here’s how...
5
Clark State to hold several registration events this summer
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top