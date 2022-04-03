Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
06-28-47-58-59, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2
(six, twenty-eight, forty-seven, fifty-eight, fifty-nine; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
