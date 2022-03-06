Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
08-23-37-52-63, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 2
(eight, twenty-three, thirty-seven, fifty-two, sixty-three; Powerball: thirteen; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
In Other News
1
Break for Health program to focus on reproduction, sexual wellness
2
Springfield looking to move forward with construction of new fire...
3
Coronavirus: Clark County cases drop 90% in month
4
Coronavirus: Weekly cases continue to decline in Clark, Champaign...
5
Learn how to quit smoking for free at Springfield event