Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

By The Associated Press
21 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

18-23-35-45-54, Powerball: 16, Power Play: 4

(eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-five, forty-five, fifty-four; Powerball: sixteen; Power Play: four)

