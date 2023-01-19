springfield-news-sun logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
24 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

06-15-22-42-47, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 3

(six, fifteen, twenty-two, forty-two, forty-seven; Powerball: twenty-six; Power Play: three)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

