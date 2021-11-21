springfield-news-sun logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
12 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

40-43-48-59-69, Powerball: 19, Power Play: 3

(forty, forty-three, forty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-nine; Powerball: nineteen; Power Play: three)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

In Other News
1
Clark State honor society chapter welcomes new members at induction...
2
West Point up next for Cedarville University ROTC students
3
Lung disease event raises awareness, promotes hope in Springfield
4
Coronavirus: Clark County cases down from last week
5
Springfield outdoor ice skating rink set to open for holiday season
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top