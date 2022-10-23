Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
19-25-48-55-60, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2
(nineteen, twenty-five, forty-eight, fifty-five, sixty; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
