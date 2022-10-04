springfield-news-sun logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
26 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

02-16-22-55-63, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 4

(two, sixteen, twenty-two, fifty-five, sixty-three; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: four)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

