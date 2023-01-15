Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
24-26-39-47-57, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 2
(twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-nine, forty-seven, fifty-seven; Powerball: twenty-three; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
