Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
10 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

24-26-39-47-57, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 2

(twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-nine, forty-seven, fifty-seven; Powerball: twenty-three; Power Play: two)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

