springfield-news-sun logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

32-35-40-52-54, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 5

(thirty-two, thirty-five, forty, fifty-two, fifty-four; Powerball: one; Power Play: five)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

In Other News
1
Student of the Week Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center
2
These 19 people were indicted in Clark County
3
Memorial dedicated to Black Civil War troops of Clark County: ‘They had
4
Coronavirus: ‘Best hope’ for Clark County is vaccination, doctor says
5
New buildings show Mad River Twp. continues to progress
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top