Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
35 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

04-26-34-37-52, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 2

(four, twenty-six, thirty-four, thirty-seven, fifty-two; Powerball: nine; Power Play: two)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

