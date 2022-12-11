Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
09-23-47-49-68, Powerball: 19, Power Play: 2
(nine, twenty-three, forty-seven, forty-nine, sixty-eight; Powerball: nineteen; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
