Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
19-31-40-46-57, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 3
(nineteen, thirty-one, forty, forty-six, fifty-seven; Powerball: twenty-three; Power Play: three)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
