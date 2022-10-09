springfield-news-sun logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
37 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

13-43-53-60-68, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 2

(thirteen, forty-three, fifty-three, sixty, sixty-eight; Powerball: five; Power Play: two)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

