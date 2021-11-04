Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
01-02-24-50-57, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 2
(one, two, twenty-four, fifty, fifty-seven; Powerball: twenty-six; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
In Other News
1
Election 2021: Roundup of Tuesday’s key races and issues in Clark...
2
Phillips, Rue and Estrop winners of Springfield commission race
3
Clark-Shawnee officials mull next steps after voters narrowly reject...
4
Firefighters save 2 dogs in fire that destroys Springfield Twp. house
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases