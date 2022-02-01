Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
10-15-51-61-69, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3
(ten, fifteen, fifty-one, sixty-one, sixty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
In Other News
1
Clark County officials urge residents to prepare ahead of winter storm...
2
Springfield city commissioners to discuss Tremont City Barrel Fill...
3
Braxton Miller rolling out foundation to expose students to STEM field,
4
Police looking for suspect in Springfield Speedway gas station shooting
5
Clark State creates program for first responders