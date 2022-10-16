springfield-news-sun logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
12 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

32-37-40-58-62, Powerball: 15, Power Play: 5

(thirty-two, thirty-seven, forty, fifty-eight, sixty-two; Powerball: fifteen; Power Play: five)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

