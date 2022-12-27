Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
17-41-47-60-61, Powerball: 17, Power Play: 3
(seventeen, forty-one, forty-seven, sixty, sixty-one; Powerball: seventeen; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $215,000,000
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
