springfield-news-sun logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 7 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

17-41-47-60-61, Powerball: 17, Power Play: 3

(seventeen, forty-one, forty-seven, sixty, sixty-one; Powerball: seventeen; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $215,000,000

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

In Other News
1
Clark State commits to transfer pathways for liberal arts
2
Endangered Missing alert canceled for Loveland 81-year-old
3
Young earns Clark County honor for cancer awareness efforts among...
4
Springfield plans $5.7 million technology upgrade
5
New boutique in Urbana seeks to offer ‘an experience’ for women
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top