springfield-news-sun logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
58 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

13-20-31-33-59, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 3

(thirteen, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-three, fifty-nine; Powerball: twenty; Power Play: three)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

In Other News
1
Family & Youth Initiatives to host annual dinner, demonstrate community...
2
Springfield firefighter injures neck, in stable condition following...
3
Community kitchen, health expo among events in Clark, Champaign...
4
Northeastern schools see increases in report card ratings
5
Shipping packages could be very expensive this holiday season
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top