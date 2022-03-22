Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
01-15-26-63-65, Powerball: 16, Power Play: 2
(one, fifteen, twenty-six, sixty-three, sixty-five; Powerball: sixteen; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
