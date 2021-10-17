Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
30-31-41-42-48, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 3
(thirty, thirty-one, forty-one, forty-two, forty-eight; Powerball: three; Power Play: three)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
