Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
06-10-24-33-67, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 3
(six, ten, twenty-four, thirty-three, sixty-seven; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: three)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
