springfield-news-sun logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
14 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

06-10-24-33-67, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 3

(six, ten, twenty-four, thirty-three, sixty-seven; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: three)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

In Other News
1
Developer offers changes for Springfield housing plan
2
$100K grant approved to help expand Urbana manufacturing facility
3
Cottrel: Don’t miss one of the many community fall festivals
4
Mental health services for youth expanded at Springfield office
5
Northeastern homecoming court announced; parade Thursday
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top