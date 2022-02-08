Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
05-15-38-47-65, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 3
(five, fifteen, thirty-eight, forty-seven, sixty-five; Powerball: ten; Power Play: three)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
