Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
10-40-45-56-67, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 2
(ten, forty, forty-five, fifty-six, sixty-seven; Powerball: two; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
