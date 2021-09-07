Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
11-20-22-33-54, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2
(eleven, twenty, twenty-two, thirty-three, fifty-four; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
