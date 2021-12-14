springfield-news-sun logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 18 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

10-30-37-53-59, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2

(ten, thirty, thirty-seven, fifty-three, fifty-nine; Powerball: four; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $320 million

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

