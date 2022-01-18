Hamburger icon
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
27 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

09-24-35-46-65, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 2

(nine, twenty-four, thirty-five, forty-six, sixty-five; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: two)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

