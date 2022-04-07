Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
06-42-45-47-64, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 3
(six, forty-two, forty-five, forty-seven, sixty-four; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: three)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
