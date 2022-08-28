Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
02-18-56-60-65, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3
(two, eighteen, fifty-six, sixty, sixty-five; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
