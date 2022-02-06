Hamburger icon
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
27 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

05-16-27-39-61, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2

(five, sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty-nine, sixty-one; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: two)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

