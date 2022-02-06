Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
05-16-27-39-61, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2
(five, sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty-nine, sixty-one; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
