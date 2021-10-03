Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
28-38-42-47-52, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2
(twenty-eight, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-seven, fifty-two; Powerball: one; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
In Other News
1
Heritage of Flight reaches new heights in New Carlisle
2
History, beer, & bratwurst: Oktoberfest returns to Champaign County
3
Springfield applies for body camera grant from state
4
Clark County group holds celebration for renovated room at Springfield...
5
Coronavirus: Clark County sees decline in cases for second week