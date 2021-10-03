springfield-news-sun logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
42 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

28-38-42-47-52, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2

(twenty-eight, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-seven, fifty-two; Powerball: one; Power Play: two)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

