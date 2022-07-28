Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
01-25-44-55-57, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 2
(one, twenty-five, forty-four, fifty-five, fifty-seven; Powerball: twenty-six; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
