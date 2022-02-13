Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
08-10-21-41-62, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 3
(eight, ten, twenty-one, forty-one, sixty-two; Powerball: seven; Power Play: three)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
