Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
18 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

04-19-24-47-66, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 2

(four, nineteen, twenty-four, forty-seven, sixty-six; Powerball: ten; Power Play: two)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

