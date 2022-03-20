Hamburger icon
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
10 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

08-09-18-48-52, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 2

(eight, nine, eighteen, forty-eight, fifty-two; Powerball: six; Power Play: two)

