Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:
6-7-8-3-6
(six, seven, eight, three, six)
In Other News
1
Black activist Hattie Moseley celebrated with new downtown mural
2
Local high schoolers lead state in getting college credit, but those...
3
Enon Apple Butter Festival defines autumn season, community feel
4
Clark County group wants safer, better walking and biking
5
COVID-19 hospitalizations, transmission low in Clark County