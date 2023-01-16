springfield-news-sun logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
15 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

3-7-3-7-7

(three, seven, three, seven, seven)

In Other News
1
With future funding uncertain, local emergency rental assistance...
2
Wittenberg to relaunch, host MLK Day of Service
3
Springfield Foundation awards over $23K to Clark County library
4
From poverty to politics: ‘A rags to riches story’ of JD Vance’s rise...
5
Tracking how local governments are spending $718M in federal ARPA funds
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top