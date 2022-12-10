Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:
1-3-8-2-9
(one, three, eight, two, nine)
In Other News
1
New Springfield nonprofit to host holiday event for kids
2
Clark State students, local law enforcement team up for Shop with a Cop
3
Villa Springfield offers annual drive-thru holiday lights display
4
Longtime Springfield mayor not running for re-election: ‘Time for...
5
Clark State’s Beavercreek bookstore to close, consolidate with...