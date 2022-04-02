Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:
9-7-1-1-5
(nine, seven, one, one, five)
In Other News
1
Youth symphony, children’s chorus to perform spring concert
2
Mercy Health to host free smoking cessation classes
3
Ramadan is a time to self-reflect, connect with the community, area...
4
New Carlisle Library plans renovation of Youth Services Department
5
Ohio’s Community Mercy Hospice holds ribbon cutting, grand opening for...