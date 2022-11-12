springfield-news-sun logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
45 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

5-0-3-0-6

(five, zero, three, zero, six)

