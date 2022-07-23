springfield-news-sun logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

6-3-3-5-3

(six, three, three, five, three)

In Other News
1
A smell to behold: Cincinnati Zoo’s corpse flower is blooming
2
Fair, health district leaders encourage safe fair experience
3
Tour to highlight gardens, parks on Springfield’s south side
4
Clark County dispatcher resigns after internal investigation finds she...
5
Wittenberg’s new library director brings ‘right combination of skills.’
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top