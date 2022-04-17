springfield-news-sun logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
25 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

3-0-0-1-7

(three, zero, zero, one, seven)

In Other News
1
Area health care workers point to pandemic’s impact on alcohol use in...
2
Mercy Health to invest over $100K in new technology for...
3
A blind aunt and Uncle Sam changed Gene Zeigler’s life
4
How 3 new housing developments could impact Clark-Shawnee schools
5
Kings Island has changed ownership, made major strides in the last 50...
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top