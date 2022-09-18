springfield-news-sun logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

7-3-1-9-9

(seven, three, one, nine, nine)

