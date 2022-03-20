Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:
4-3-3-2-5
(four, three, three, two, five)
In Other News
1
Stafford: Slave refugee camps were way stations on the road to freedom
2
Your input needed: Survey aims to identify health priorities in Clark...
3
Summer Arts Festival to return bigger than ever: New schedule released
4
Student of the Week Global Impact STEM Academy
5
Coronavirus: Clark County continues to see dip in new COVID-19 cases