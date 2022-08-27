Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:
3-3-7-2-0
(three, three, seven, two, zero)
In Other News
1
Springfield credit union opens new branch on East Leffel Lane
2
Springfield police investigate reports of KKK fliers distributed in...
3
First ‘Chalk the Walk’ to emphasize awareness of drug overdoses
4
Hamilpalooza happening Saturday at Marcum Park
5
Former Clark County Auditor’s Office employee pleads guilty to theft of...