Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:
0-2-6-8-2
(zero, two, six, eight, two)
In Other News
1
Events around Clark and Champaign counties
2
Schools beef up security in response to ‘National Shoot Up Your School...
3
Virtual learning to continue at 2 Tecumseh schools after water main...
4
Springfield, Urbana airports to receive millions in federal funding
5
Cincinnati-area schools adding police presence ahead of TikTok...